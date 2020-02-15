DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.