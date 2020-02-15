DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

NYSE UBER opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,035,593 shares of company stock worth $1,132,352,765 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

