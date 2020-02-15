DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 747 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $345.69 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.31 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.25 and a 200 day moving average of $364.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

