DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 122,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

