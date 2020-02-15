Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 191.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,911 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 772,585 shares during the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 658,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 349,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

