Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $10,146.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

