Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,618.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 94.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

