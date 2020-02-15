Dent Reaches Market Cap of $19.33 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bitbns and Allbit. Dent has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail, Liquid, BitForex, LATOKEN, Allbit, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

