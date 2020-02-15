Dero (DERO) Tops One Day Volume of $798,974.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005069 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $798,974.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,384,639 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

