Desire (DSR) Market Capitalization Tops $17,601.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Desire has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $17,601.00 and approximately $6,463.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,060.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.02752991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.54 or 0.04755345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00791644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00113559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

