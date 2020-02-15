DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 85,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.