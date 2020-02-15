Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 474,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Diageo stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.97 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $164.44.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.