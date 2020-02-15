Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to post sales of $234.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $253.80 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $233.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year sales of $944.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $974.98 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of DO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 126.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,484 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

