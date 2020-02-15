Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 925,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225,579 shares of company stock valued at $122,756,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

