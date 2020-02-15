Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,851 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

