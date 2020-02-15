DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

DLR traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

