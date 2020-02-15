DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $139,378.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.01226063 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,227,560 tokens. DigitalBits' official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

