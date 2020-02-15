DigitalNote Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $14,874.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004274 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.