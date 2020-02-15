Digitex Futures Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

