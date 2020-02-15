DIMCOIN (DIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $381,048.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $381,048.00 and $2,749.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

