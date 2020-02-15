Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.00 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $76.00 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00032756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

