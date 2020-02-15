Dimension Chain (EON) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

