Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,771,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,293,000 after buying an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.