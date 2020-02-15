Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 965.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,614 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Discovery Communications worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,973. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

