Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 939,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $130,625,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,383,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

