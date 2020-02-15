DNotes Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,711.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. DNotes has a market cap of $656,179.00 and $53,711.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Trade By Trade and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, DNotes has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

