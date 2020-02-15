DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0085 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $30,730.00 and $3.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

