Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

DG stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,460. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

