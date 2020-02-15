DomRaider (DRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $685,189.00 and $165.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DomRaider

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

