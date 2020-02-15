Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Dover also posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.86 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

