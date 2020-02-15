Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,543. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

