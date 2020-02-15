DraftCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $42,422.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

