Dragon Option Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $12,453.00 and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,084,716 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

