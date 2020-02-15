Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $104.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $412.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $463.86 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $477.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRQ. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $948,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

