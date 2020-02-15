Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $113,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $532,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

