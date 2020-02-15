DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $328,178.00 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008994 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

