Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Cap of $10.67 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $1.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 258.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.18 or 0.06154250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00072420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,530,472 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

