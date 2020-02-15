Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report sales of $727.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $738.90 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $748.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

