Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,881. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $437.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

