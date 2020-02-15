e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $55.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00791743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000864 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,938,593 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,202 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.