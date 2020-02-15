e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0750 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $71.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00798713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000851 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,938,660 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,269 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.