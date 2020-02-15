Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,609 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.