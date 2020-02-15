Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 244,296 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

