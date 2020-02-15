Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.