Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

