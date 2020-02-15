Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter worth $96,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICL. Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

