Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

