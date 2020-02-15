Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.