Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.