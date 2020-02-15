Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.31 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

